Pornhub isn't the first porn provider to consider the needs of deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers. In 2008, a man named Dino Capone founded Deaf Bunny , the first deaf-owned and deaf-staffed porn company. "When deaf people get together, it's an opportunity to share, interact and express themselves, either sexually or platonically," he told Wired at the time. "The dialogue in our movies represents all the emotions, facial expressions, and sexual gratification that the playmates are experiencing." Since Pornhub's videos aren't made with deaf performers, and therefore don't use sign-language or express emotions in the same way as deaf people, they won't be quite the same as Deaf Bunny's videos. But, Deaf Bunny is a small and niche site. With the change from Pornhub, deaf and hard-of-hearing people who want to watch porn will have many more options.