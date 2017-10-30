The Best ASMR Videos To Calm You Down

People who can experience the tingly, trance-like sensation of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) watch specific videos to tap into the feeling whenever they need a little relaxation. For many people, that's right before bed. But if you could feel relaxed just by watching a video, don't you think you would do it all the time?
Search ASMR on YouTube, and there are over six million results. Everyone has different ASMR triggers — whispers, crinkly noises, precise makeup application, or doctor's examinations, just to name a few — but there are common themes that YouTubers have really focused on to make the most effective videos possible. ASMR triggers can also be "accidental," meaning just because a video isn't labeled "ASMR," it can elicit the ASMR response because of the content.
If you're not sure if you can experience ASMR, your best bet is to watch one of these videos and see what happens. Feel anything on the back of your neck? Like having someone pretend to take care of you? There's something for pretty much anything you're into. Go ahead and get sucked into the beauty of ASMR videos with these picks — you'll want to bookmark this story for when you need a fix.