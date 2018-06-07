There’s Nothing Wrong With Being Quiet During Sex

In fact, when it comes to the way sex sounds, sexologist Megan Stubbs, EdD, blames both porn and rom-coms for the "louder is hotter" mentality that many people seem to carry. "Often in TV shows and movies, [sex] is really loud like, 'Oh my god, oh, amazing. Oh, right there,' and sometimes overdone," she says. Some people really do sound like that while they're in the throes of passion (and power to them), but if you're the kind of person who tends to be quiet in bed or who can't moan when you're overwhelmed with pleasure, then you might get the idea that you're doing it wrong. But don't worry, as long as everything is happening between consenting adults, there is no "wrong" when it comes to sex.