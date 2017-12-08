These Documentaries Will Take You Inside The Porn Industry

Love it, hate it, or don't want your partner watching it — everyone has an opinion about porn. But how much do you actually know about the mechanics of the porn industry? Do you know that young women are recruited to perform by way of carefully worded Craigslist ads? Do you know about the discussions that occur in the offices of Kink.com about the intersection of pain and pleasure? Do you know about the career of Mary Millington, Britain's foremost performer of the '70s?
Where there are juicy, controversial topics like porn, there are going to be questions like the above. And where there are questions, there are going to be documentaries. The following documentaries delve into this profitable, pervasive, and oftentimes problematic, industry. No two documentaries provide the same perspective, but each will definitely change your perspective on the adult film industry.
