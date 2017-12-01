The Discipline

The following has been excerpted as part of an ongoing Refinery29 series of erotic stories for women, by women.
The sun hadn’t fully risen when I woke, and the light trickling through the sheer curtains was gentle enough that I kept my eyes closed. The fact that I lay here with Dean on Christmas morning brought a smile to my lips. Our moments, from lusty and hot like last night to this sweetness in our sleep beside one another, never stopped enthralling me.
I stretched out my leg, careful not to shift too hard on the mattress surface, but Dean stirred behind me. His hand reached out to brush over my hip.
“Are you awake?” he whispered.
“Yes. Barely.”
“Mmm.” He uttered the noise before scooting against me, the width of his chest warm on my back and his legs folding up beneath my thighs. He brushed aside my hair, then pressed soft kisses on my neck and shoulder. “Good morning.”
“Morning.”I looped my arm around my waist, grazing the fingers he’d laid on my hip before he slid them up over my arm, then under it to glide over the Greek letters on my side. ελευθερία. Eleutheria.
Do you find freedom when captured?
He’d asked me this our first morning together, his fingers playing over my tattoo like they were now after we’d shared a wild night, where he’d invited me to explore this intense, delectable world with him. It’d been easy to say yes, because how could one refuse the adventures it felt like she’d been craving her entire life? Dean had drawn each and every one of my desires into the open and somehow inspired even more.
“Do you know what I dreamed of?” he asked.
“What?”
“Last night. The way you looked over my knee.”
I rubbed my cheek against the pillow and opened my eyes to Dean nestling closer. I hadn’t dreamed of it, but I thought about it now. I’d liked trying it, and knowing it excited him as much as it did had turned me on, too. The deliberate discipline still felt silly, but it was hard to miss how much we’d both enjoyed it.
Dean arched up his hips, his nascent erection rubbing against my ass.
“What’d you like most?” I asked.
Dean ran his hand down over my hip, caressing it while he spoke against my neck. “Most? Hard to say.” He curved his fingers around my hip bone like I loved, teasing me with the dig of his fingertips. “The fact that your ass was on display for me. The way you jumped around on my knee…and rubbed your clit on me.” I took a sharp inhalation, and Dean shifted his fingers forward, stroking the top of my mound with the faintest touch. “The sound of my hand on you? That was sexy. The way you cried out, too. And when I hit your pussy…” After he said this, he ran his fingers lower. I parted my legs, the blanket and sheets falling away from us. “Did you like that?”
“Yes.” The spanking I was still pondering, but that, yes. That had done me in. Dean’s fingers crept between my folds, insistent, exploring. He pushed them inside and I moaned.
“You’re already wet. Dripping from us talking about it. I love how talking does this to you, gets you wet like this…”
I rolled backward into him, kicking my leg out and over his thigh to give him better access. Dean slid his arm between the mattress and my waist and hoisted me until I was almost on top of him. The fingers of his other hand sank in as far as they could. He clapped a hand over my breast and held me to him, his mouth hot on the top of my shoulder.
“Oh, God…”
Dean drew his fingers out, then swiped the pads fast over my clit like I loved. I gasped. “Your clit is so swollen. Open your legs more, love.” I did, splayed over him, and Dean tugged me fully atop him to plunge his fingers in again. I laced my fingers into my hair, loving how he held me, how deep his fingers sank before he stole them out to rub my wetness all over my swollen bud.
“Fuck…” I bucked my hips but he pressed harder into me.
“Stay. Open, Maya. Like this.” I moaned, his fingers dipping in, then out in a deft tease. He cinched me tighter with the hand on my chest to clap the other gently against my cunt.
“Oh…oh, yes.”
Dean growled behind me. “You like that, don’t you?”
“Yes,” I whimpered, unable to stop the word with how good it felt. He did it firmer his next time before shoving his fingers deep. When he drew them out, he clapped them against me again, making hard contact with my opening in a wet pop. I cried out, and he rubbed my clit and slapped my cunt once more. Pleasure danced its way through my senses, unfurling in my heart. Dean jammed his fingers inside and bit my flesh.
When I moaned, he said, “Come for me.”
