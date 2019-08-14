Bella Thorne Is Making Her Directorial Debut With A Romeo & Juliet-Inspired Porn Film

Bella Thorne is taking the path less traveled when it comes to pursuing her dreams of being a director. What originally started as an idea for a Christmas horror movie turned into an explicit film for Pornhub called Her & Him. Starring actors Abella Danger and Small Hands, Thorne says the project is about the "relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance." Or, in the words of Pornhub vice president Corey Price:
"Her & Him is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other."
The film is part of Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series, the list of guest directors so far has also included rappers Brooke Candy and Young M.A.
“The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life fuckking on set which I had never shot before at all,” Thorne says in a behind-the-scenes video about the production. “It is quite a fun environment.”
More specifically, the film is about the dynamic between a couple after one discovers the other is plotting to kill them. The entire productoin is darkly lit with warm neon lighting, making the whole thing both sexual and terrifying.
"I feel like such a monster," Danger says in a clip.
It gets more legit: Her & Him will debut at The Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany next month before landing on Pornhub Premium. To access it, you'll need to be a subscriber for $9.99 a month. Great, another streaming service for Netflix to compete with.
