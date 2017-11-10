This Kind Of Porn Is Surprisingly Popular Among Women

If you aren't aware, there's a huge orgasm gap that still occurs between men and women — even in porn videos. But new data suggests that although women in porn may be shown achieving orgasm far less often than their male counterparts, there's no lack of interest in porn that shows a certain kind of female orgasm.
New insights from Pornhub show that squirting porn has become increasingly popular on the website between 2013 and 2015, has remained one of the site's most popular searches, and is continuously in the Top 20 categories of videos.
It's also interesting to note that squirting porn is particularly popular amongst women — Pornhub's data found that women are 44% more likely to search for squirting porn than men are, and its popularity decreases with age. People aged 18-34 are 7% more likely to look for female ejaculation porn, and those over the age of 65 are about 32% less likely.
Advertisement
As far as geography goes, squirting porn is particularly most popular in the states of Wyoming, Montana, Utah, and Nebraska. On the other hand, people in California, New Jersey, Maryland, and New York are the least interested.
Given that a (depressing) study from earlier this year found that only 18.3% of women, compared to 78.0% of men, were shown reaching orgasm in porn, squirting porn and its popularity could give us something to cheer about.
Whether or not it's realistic, however, is a different story.
Female ejaculation may be pretty popular in porn, but it's important to remember that squirting shouldn't have to be a "performance hoop for women to have to jump through." Everyone orgasms in different ways, and we all have our own sexual preferences and experiences.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement