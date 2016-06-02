I may carry a stigma — and even worse, I risk exclusion from my own family if they ever find out — but to me, being in sex work has felt like retribution. I’m free to take my own path and reject the "model minority" status given to me; it’s my rebellion against a culture that ascribes certain behaviors and traits to my entire race. Maybe I went the most extreme route possible in my quest to be seen as an individual, but it’s been eye-opening and surprisingly rewarding. I won’t say it’s been perfect, since being a source of someone’s fetish is a very confusing experience, but at least, this way, I was compensated and not used or dismissed. As a domme, I gained independence and a sense of value, albeit superficial, in a society that has tried to force me into a docile, hyper-sexualized box.