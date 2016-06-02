I may carry a stigma — and even worse, I risk exclusion from my own family if they ever find out — but to me, being in sex work has felt like retribution. I’m free to take my own path and reject the "model minority" status given to me; it’s my rebellion against a culture that ascribes certain behaviours and traits to my entire race. Maybe I went the most extreme route possible in my quest to be seen as an individual, but it’s been eye-opening and surprisingly rewarding. I won’t say it’s been perfect, since being a source of someone’s fetish is a very confusing experience, but at least, this way, I was compensated and not used or dismissed. As a domme, I gained independence and a sense of value, albeit superficial, in a society that has tried to force me into a docile, hyper-sexualized box.



Working as a domme and operating outside the normal confines of society gave me an opportunity to find myself. I now know that I don’t have to exist on a binary. Being dominant doesn’t mean that I have to be the tiger mom, and allowing someone else to take the lead now and then doesn’t mean I’m suddenly the trope of the fawning Asian woman. I’ve learned to be more vocal about my needs; I no longer have to be nice at the expense of myself. I’m finally empowered to make my own choices, even if they deviate greatly from what’s expected of me.



Now that I’ve left the dungeon and have more control over my work, I’ve moved away from any mentions of my ethnicity that may be tokenising — but I’m completely aware that my race still carries a lot of weight. Although I actively strive to make my clients see me, and all other women, as individuals, I can’t dismantle mass stereotypes single-handedly. For now, at the very least, I’ve taken control over the way I see myself as a woman and as a domme. And money aside, finding room to stretch my legs and be my true self is more than I could’ve asked for, really.



*The writer's name has been changed to protect her identity.