She explains that her father (who was recently inducted into the American Tennis Association Hall of Fame ) maintained a hands-off approach as she moved up. Richard Williams, who is famous for his support of his daughters, told Serena that he wouldn't take a coaching fee or any other money from her, and that her financial decisions would also remain her own. That meant that any stumbling blocks she met along the way, as well as any triumphs, would be placed squarely on her shoulders.