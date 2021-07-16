It Isn’t Just Gossip Girl — TV Has A Major Colourism Problem

I wish colourism wasn’t a thing but unfortunately we are still here. We see it in film and TV all the time. The light-skinned women always seem to be doing better than the dark-skinned women. Just recently I binged watched the Starz show Run The World and it was no surprise that out of the four friends, the two light-skinned Black women were doing well for themselves. One is getting married and has a great job and the other is in a great, growing relationship. Meanwhile, of the two dark-skinned Black women, one is getting a divorce, and the other has a shitty job, and went through a bad breakup. At this point, I’m used to it and it feels normal (which sucks), but as a dark-skinned woman I’d love to see more of us in film and TV winning and being happy. We should be represented just as much as the next Black girl. Now, I’m always thinking of ways to show versatility in Black skin and give flowers to our dark-skinned girls.