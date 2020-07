I May Destroy You’s Finale Was A Powerful Message To Survivors Of Sexual Assault

The BBC series (also on HBO in the US) is incredibly candid in its approach to sexual assault and consent; it tackles them head-on and unusually, often with humour. Unlike so many other narratives that explore similar themes, I May Destroy You places these 'taboo' subjects as central to the storytelling, linked to every twist and turn of Arabella and her friends' lives. Coel's depiction of sexual abuse and trauma is messy, her character is real and flawed. In turn, her experience appears all the more relatable and real. It's no wonder this comes through; based loosely around Coel's own experience of being drugged and sexually assaulted by a stranger after a night out with friends, I May Destroy You makes a concerted effort to destroy the myths and misconceptions about sexual assault that survivors are forced to live with each day.