"I do hope to see my brothers and sisters that are darker than me lead these movies." — @lesliegrace#InTheHeightsMovie is a breakthrough film in many ways when it comes to representation, but one question remains: where are the darker-skinned Afro-Latinx folks? pic.twitter.com/yfa2e80HEu— The Root (@TheRoot) June 9, 2021
So I watched #InTheHeights. Listen, I’ve lived in the heights for nearly 10 years on and off - there are NOT that many light skinned folk up here. The movie just wasn’t black enough for me. I’m glad it got made - but Dark skinned Latinos exist ya’ll. I’m tired.— Papi Magick ✨ (@JaimeCepero) June 11, 2021
We watched In The Heights.— Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) June 11, 2021
That's all I have to say about that. Listen to Black Dominicans on this one because their issues with the project & LMM are PLAINLY on display in the movie. It was like every single critique was amplified and in TECHNICOLOR (!) in this film.
let me go even further. anything about the washington heights community at large that dont specifically center *black dominicans* (not just any latinos--BLACK DOMINICANS) is a trash ass whitewashed fantasy. and that is what in the heights is.— zahira🌴 (@bad_dominicana) June 10, 2021
every interview reaffirms that the directors, actors & producers of in the heights don't even have the vocabulary to talk about colorism or anti-black racism. now is a moment to read, listen & learn. we still have so much work left to do.— Isabelia Herrera (@jabladoraaa) June 14, 2021