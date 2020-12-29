IK: Though brief, that recognition really should have changed the whole universe. If people in this world know that race actually exists, that should lend to a certain type of character development in the plot. Think of Simon and his beef with his dad and his hatred of his family name. If he knows that he’s Black, then that knowledge should lead to a pivotal understanding of his circumstances. The way his dad acted may have been due to the burden of being the only Black duke in the kingdom, as far as we know. That conversation should have been clearer, but it also should have had more of an impact on Simon. It should have made him more aware of his identity, and that would have had such a powerful impact on the way he navigated the world.