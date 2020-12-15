Thank Shonda Rhimes For Netflix’s Bridgerton, Your Next Juicy Obsession

In the trailer, we see Daphne as she laments that Lady Whistledown's gossip is preventing her from getting offers from suitors. At the same time, the dashing Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), is trying to get the thirsty families who want nothing more than to pair their daughters with him to leave him alone. Seeing an opportunity to mutually benefit, Daphne and Simon hatch a plan to pretend to fall in love. "Every presumptuous mother in town will leave me alone and every suitor will be looking at you," Simon is heard saying. It's a great plan — until the two start to wonder if they're pretending at all. (Well of course, Daphne has eyes, after all).