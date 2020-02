The Star Of Emma On Jane Austen’s Most Annoying & Alluring Heroine

The film reintroduces us to 20-year-old Emma Woodhouse. She’s "handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and happy disposition." Most significantly, though, after successfully matching her former governess Miss Taylor with her new husband Mr Weston, Emma now fancies herself as the village Cupid. It’s no spoiler to reveal she gets it wrong in many ways – screwing over friends, family and herself in the process. She meddles in people's lives with a particular brand of determined superiority and misguided arrogance that'd be endearing to watch were it not for her privilege and selfishness. Emma manages to be both annoying and alluring and, once you get past the frustration, you really have to admire her for delicately balancing the two traits.