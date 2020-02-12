The Star Of Emma On Jane Austen’s Most Annoying & Alluring Heroine

"I have that feeling about some remakes, where I’m just like, Why are you doing it again?" she admits. "There should be a reason for it. I haven’t seen any of the other adaptations of Emma apart from Clueless which is badass, but I think the way Autumn’s directed it and the world we’re creating, we’re really bringing the wit to the forefront and reminding you that it is a comedy. You’re supposed to laugh with and at these characters. It’s funny and people just don’t tend to associate 'funny' with these stories."