As I swiped through endless profiles of guys who say they're looking for 'someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously', I thought, Surely there's another way?
The trouble with app dating is you're so used to putting things in a box. Women say, 'He must be five foot 10'. And actually, does it really matter? Normally, it doesn't if it's the right person.
People are quick to blame dating apps, but neglect to work on themselves.
When my professional photos arrived, I replaced most of my dating profile photos with the professional ones. My matches increased almost instantly and my Hinge likes were exclusively on my new photos.
Rejection is rarely about us. Rejection means we weren't in alignment with what the other person wanted. It means they wanted something different in terms of a relationship but we tend to take things very personally. Remember that this isn't all about you.
Finally, Caroline offers me some wisdom which will now be my dating mantra. "You need to go, meet in person and give it time."