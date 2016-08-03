Bristlr’s only the scruffy tip of the iceberg when it comes to niche dating apps, though. It’s a veritable trend now: There’s also Sweatt, which matches fitness fans and allows them to log in their favourite workouts, personal bests and fitness clubs. It launched in New York in May 2016 and now has thousands of users.



There’s Tall Friends for everyone above 6ft4in. There’s Woo Plus for overweight love-seekers. There’s Gluten Free Singles for the bread-averse. There’s YogiMixer for the yoga-mad. There’s Tindog for people with dogs. And then there’s Luxy – "swipe right, connect luxury" – for wealthy people. It’s currently at 12,292,682 matches. And it is income and photograph verified, just to really keep that classism alive and well.



Oh, and there’s MouseMingle too – "the place to connect people who love Disney and who want that same magic in their relationship". They’re not affiliated in any way with Walt Disney or his many products and shows; they’re simply a fan-based site suggesting you might find your life partner based on a common passion for The Lion King.



Name a demographic and there's probably a niche dating app for it – or currently being developed in Silicon Valley. For some people, it's culturally useful – JSwipe, for instance, connecting Jewish singles, or Salaam Swipe for Muslims. Perhaps religion is a more significant factor in finding compatibility than facial hair preferences or an intolerance to gluten. I’d likely tick an ‘atheist’ option if Bumble offered it.



But on the whole, as a trend, niche dating is closing down and categorising all our romantic prospects. It’s totally eliminating the possibility that 'opposites attract' and it’s keeping us all, rather unimaginatively, in our lanes. Aren’t we playing against the rules of love by self-selecting through interests, fitness levels, dietary requirements, weight and height? Doesn’t it make for a dull, homogenous society if we all pair off by likeness? Am I being cynical or romantic? I truly can’t tell.

