I can’t deny that some of the recurring period drama themes transcend time, though – love, loss, jealousy, the whims of the disgustingly rich and disgracefully poor never get old. But there are new ways to tell different stories about how these things affect us now. Today. In 2018 and beyond. God knows we've got enough material to inspire brilliantly terrifying stories. And isn't that what we need right now? We've finally got the means to learn about things beyond an obscure town in the arse end of the British Isles, so let's see it, please. Hit me with something gripping and current, something with momentum. Tell me about a modern life I've never experienced. For crying out loud, give me something funnier than an old maid's bonnet falling off in the wind!