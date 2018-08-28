Greta Gerwig’s Little Women Exchanges Emma Stone For Emma Watson

Where one Emma goes, another Emma is always sure to follow.
At least, this is true when it comes to one very specific thing — Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Little Women film adaptation, which, up until recently, was set to star Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Emma Stone.
Thankfully, much of this fan fiction-worthy cast is still attached to the project. But on Friday, Variety reported that Emma Watson is stepping in for Emma Stone, who ended up being unable to join Little Women due to promotional obligations for The Favourite.
Watson, who is probably best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the massively popular Harry Potter franchise, was last seen opposite Tom Hanks in The Circle in 2017.
According to IMDb, she will be taking on the role of Meg March, the oldest and most responsible March sister. As of now, Ronan is set to play headstrong Jo March, Pugh the vain and short-tempered Amy March, and Sharp Objects’ Eliza Scanlen the virtuous-to-death Beth March.
Chalamet will (obviously) play dreamy boy next door Laurie Laurence, and Streep is attached to play wealthy, crotchety Aunt March.
The point here, of course, is not that all Emmas are interchangeable. But something tells us that Little Women’s core base will be just fine with Watson appearing in the movie. For now, all there is to do is fan cast away to your heart’s content (hey, Laura Dern’s role is still listed only as “rumoured” on IMDb) until the film premieres on Christmas Day 2019.
