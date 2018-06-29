Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet & Greta Gerwig May Reunite In New Movie

I'll go on a limb here and say that Little Women was, for many bookish young girls, a sort of Ocean's Eleven. It featured a pack of young women — five, to be exact — struggling to find their place in the world. There was love. There was tragedy. And there was sisterhood. And maybe, just maybe, there's going to be a remake starring Meryl Streep.
It gets even better. Variety reports that Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) is considering taking on Little Women as her next project. Columbia Pictures will produce the project, and Meryl Streep is in talks to star as the March matriarch. Reportedly, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, and Florence Pugh are also in talks to star in the film. (As whom? That is for us to debate endlessly on Twitter.)
Advertisement
The best news of all is that Timothée Chalamet, our internet boyfriend from Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, is also reportedly discussing the movie. Ronan, Gerwig, and Chalamet all previously worked together on Lady Bird, a sort of modern answer to Little Women.
It's the sequel to Lady Bird you didn't know you needed. The team is reportedly testing actresses out for Beth this summer — anybody have a suggestion? Take it to Columbia Pictures.
Advertisement