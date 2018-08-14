It's looking more and more like the women who dominated 2018 are uniting for perhaps the ultimate movie of 2019. Back in June, whispers of Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation were just starting to surface, and now the cast is shaping up to be better than we could have ever asked for. Meryl Streep? Emma Stone? Saoirse Ronan? Timothée Chalamet? According to The Hollywood Reporter, we might just be able to add Laura Dern to that list.
The outlet reports that the Big Little Lies star is in talks to hop aboard the project, written by Gerwig and produced by Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, and Robin Swicord. Reps for Dern didn't immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If she does climb on board, this would be yet another project Dern's done with Streep. The Post star will be appearing on the second season of Big Little Lies, alongside Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz. Sounds like the only logical next step is a buddy comedy, but we can't wait to see them in Little Women first.
