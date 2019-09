It's looking more and more like the women who dominated 2018 are uniting for perhaps the ultimate movie of 2019. Back in June, whispers of Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation were just starting to surface, and now the cast is shaping up to be better than we could have ever asked for. Meryl Streep? Emma Stone? Saoirse Ronan? Timothée Chalamet? According to The Hollywood Reporter , we might just be able to add Laura Dern to that list.