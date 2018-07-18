It's still a little early to start counting down to 2019, but these new photos from season 3 of The Crown are certainly making us think about it. After dropping the first picture of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth on Monday, the show's official Twitter account has returned with two more gems, along with some cryptic messages that suggest there's still a lot of drama ahead for our favourite royals.
While the photo of Colman was paired with the phrase "Patience," "Hope" is the word accompanying this newest snap of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
Things take a dark turn, however, with this photo of Ben Daniels as Princess Margaret's husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.
"Hurt," the caption reads underneath a photo of Armstrong and his famous camera.
Notably, this cast is filming both seasons 3 and 4 at the same time, meaning we hopefully won't have to do this tantalising wait the next time around.
"We’re doing them back-to-back. I’m writing them all at the moment," showrunner Peter Morgan revealed at a BAFTA Masterclass, according to Town & Country. "We’ve got Olivia [Colman], which is fantastic, and now we’re just embarking on the process of casting."
We'll keep updating this post as more photos are dropped, and try to make sense of what this all means.
