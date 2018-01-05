Season 3 of The Crown is slowly coming together. With Claire Foy officially passing the role of Queen Elizabeth to Olivia Colman, we're even more curious about what's in store for our other favorite characters. Netflix is still mum on the next Prince Philip, but we might know which actress is taking over the role of Princess Margaret — and they're perfect.
While Netflix declined to confirm the news to Refinery29, outlets like The Hollywood Reporter have learned that Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter is close to an agreement to take over for Vanessa Kirby in the next season of the show.
Advertisement
"Just have the best time," she told the outlet. "And get the lovely wonderful head of props, Mark, to light your cigarettes for you. Because then you save half the smoking."
What was most important to Kirby was changing public perception of the princess as cold and guarded.
"I hope that the public sees her in a different way now and even if it’s just a handful of people, I would have felt proud of that," she explained to Variety. "And also the actress that plays her next. I hope in some way I’ve done sort of justice to what she might do."
If the next Margaret is indeed Carter, she better brace herself, as season 3 is when the drama really starts for the princess. After an intensely rocky marriage riddled with alleged affairs, Margaret became the first British royal to get a divorce since Princess Victoria Melita of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha and Edinburgh in 1901.
If one person is up for the job, it's definitely the former Bellatrix Lestrange. Now all we need is Ralph Fiennes for Prince Philip, and the true dream team will be back together.
there's a rumour that helena bonham-carter is taking over from vanessa kirby as princess margaret in season 3 of the crown and i personally believe ralph fiennes should take over from matt smith as prince philip. let's make the most important reunion of 2018 happen, @netflix. pic.twitter.com/rjzK7FwDAq— ellie bate (@eleanorbate) January 5, 2018
Advertisement