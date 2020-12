The show is based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series about the titular family which begins with The Duke and I (the basis of Bridgerton season 1) and follows each of the alphabetically named Bridgerton children — Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth — as they each follow their hearts and embark on romances in the gossipy and elite world of the 'Ton. If you can't wait for another season of the new Netflix series to dive into the lives and loves of the Bridgertons, then you are in luck: There are 15 years of books that you can explore when you run out of episodes.