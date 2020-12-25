All season, Eloise’s immaturity is the focus of insults and she just kind of rolls with it. Her brothers make fun of her when she demands to know “how a woman comes to be with child.” When she tries to open up to Daphne about her fear of childbirth, Daphne says, “I find children to be delightful, though you are not currently proving my point.” They patch things up by the end of the season, but that line still stings. Little comments like that add up. Even the Queen grows frustrated with Eloise during her Lady Whistledown investigation, brushes her aside, and hires men to do the job instead. The only thing Eloise had to cling to was the knowledge that she could uncover her mysterious gossip’s identity, and she fails at that as well. She does have some growing up to do, but that doesn’t make the way everyone treats her fair, and it certainly doesn’t mean she should be rushed into a future that makes her uncomfortable.

