R29 Recaps: Every Episode From Bridgerton Season 1

Through a series of flashbacks we find out that Simon’s mother (Daphne Di Cinto) died in childbirth, and that his father was a jerk who only cared about having an heir for the Hastings dukedom. When Dad Hastings (Richard Pepple) found out his son had a stutter, he called him an “imbecile” and said he never wanted to see him again, among other abuses. A maid took care of Simon in private until Lady Danbury, who was his mother’s best friend, stepped in and made him into the suave man he is today. When his father was on his deathbed, Simon vowed he would never marry or have children so that the Hastings line would end with him. This was his father’s biggest fear, so it was the best way he could get back at him.

