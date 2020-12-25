There are two families at the center of Bridgerton. First and foremost are Bridgertons, naturally. Lady Bridgerton has eight children: four sons and four daughters. One of her middle daughters, Francesca (Ruby Stokes), is absent for most of the season — but the rest of them are at the center of the drama, if not causing it. The other family you need to know is the Featheringtons, their three daughters, and their mysterious cousin Marina who comes to stay. There are also tradespeople in town and servants that get caught in their web, as well as the Queen herself.