R29 Recaps: Every Episode From Bridgerton Season 1

In a scene mirroring this, Lady Danbury tells Simon to propose to Daphne, if he loves her. She also makes the first mention of race we get on the show. Regarding the white king (who we haven’t actually seen) and Black queen, Danbury says, “We were two separate societies, divided by colour, until a king fell in love with one of us.” Simon points out that this might have allowed Black people to hold titles, but it doesn’t change everything. There’s no mention of slavery — or anything specific, really — but he says that their people were previously seen as “novelties.” This raises a ton of questions. A previous episode implied that Simon’s father had long been a duke. Black people wouldn’t just suddenly become accepted in every aspect of society in the time the queen and king have been together, but it’s not explained further. (This Queen Charlotte seems to be based on the real Queen Charlotte , who was rumored to have been mixed race, but the real Queen would have been much older during the 1813 setting of the show.) This conversation makes a scene in which an old white man considers Marina, a young Black woman, as a potential wife while studying her body read differently than it would have if this was a story where race didn’t exist.