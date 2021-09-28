Bridgerton fans have been abuzz this week after Netflix released a first look at the second season. For those playing catch up, the show produced by Shonda Rhimes is a Regency romance set in 1800s London and features a diverse — and ridiculously hot — cast.
The show is based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series about the titular family which begins with The Duke and I (the basis of Bridgerton season 1) and follows each of the alphabetically named Bridgerton children — Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth — as they each follow their hearts and embark on romances in the gossipy and elite world of the 'Ton. If you can't wait for the next season of the Netflix series to dive into the lives and loves of the Bridgertons, then you are in luck: There are 15 years of books that you can explore when you run out of episodes.
We should offer one final warning that you'll be waltzing into spoiler territory here, with regard to what could happen in future seasons of Bridgerton. Season 1 follows the book's storyline with The Duke and I, you're about to learn a lot about what's to come with spoilers galore.
So tighten up your corset, put on the family jewels, and follow us into the delightful world of the Bridgertons.