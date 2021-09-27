7 Things Bridgerton Gets Spot On About Regency London

Most of that can be attributed to two women: Julia Quinn — who wrote the books the show is adapted from — researched the Regency era while she was authoring the sprawling series. Then there's the Historical Consultant, Hannah Greig (The Great), who the creative team behind Bridgerton enlisted to help them create their unique yet historically considerate vision for the bygone era. So from real life royalty to the intricacies of Regency lingerie, here are seven parts of Regency London that Bridgerton got right.

