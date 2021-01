7 Things Bridgerton Gets Spot On About Regency London

Much of Bridgerton's conflict — and controversy — revolves around the fact that Daphne doesn't know anything about sex and the Duke doesn't want to have children. Together, this is a potent mix that leads to plenty of drama. But is it realistic that Daphne wouldn't have even known what sex was? Well, yes. While their lives were dedicated to finding a husband and having children, young women in high society were often left in the dark about the realities of what marital life entailed lest they be thought to be of loose morals, historian Amanda Vickery explained to the LA Times . "Doubtless her mother would have tutored her on the importance of submitting to her husband and producing an heir and a spare. But she would still be expected to be an innocent virgin on her wedding night. Any knowledge she might have had would be carefully concealed."