Dynevor and on-screen love interest Regé-Jean Page spent six weeks rehearsing the dance sequences and dance sequences — if you get the drift — that populate Bridgerton. “We were actually staying at the same hotel, which was quite funny. We got to see each other for breakfast in the morning then go off and meet at rehearsals,” Dynevor recalled. “We were both kind of nervous — didn’t really know what we were doing. So we had each other to lean on. I think that was really helpful in getting the chemistry.”

