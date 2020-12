The romp in question appears in Bridgerton ’s sixth episode, “Swish” (filming began with the series premiere and “Swish”). It’s part of a horny as hell montage that unveils the liberated sex life of newlyweds Daphne and Duke Simon Hastings (Page), who now have a remote manor all to themselves. The pair get to know each other biblically in bed, on the grounds of their estate, in the rain, and, finally, in their library — all to a strings-only version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.” In the library, Simon joyfully pleasures Daphne, who is seated on a ladder amid the stacks, until she decides she wants to finish in a “marital embrace,” as they would say in Regency England, with her husband. Simon is more than happy to vigorously oblige.