Without Belle, There Wouldn’t Be Bridgerton. Celebrating 10 Years Of The Black Period Drama

In recent years, period drama has moved away from only casting persons of colour in biopics that specifically deal with race such as Anne Boleyn which Jodie Turner-Smith depicts as Henry VIII’s second wife. The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) adapts the classic Victorian novel with Dev Patel as Copperfield. This has its pros and cons. On the one hand, it opens up Black women and other women of colour to opportunities and provides them with a wider range of artistry but as Nylah Burton writes for Unbothered, acontextual-type films that remove elements of race and class, for instance, can push problematic assumptions. For instance, there’s resistance against “trauma stories” that may suggest that Black individuals are incapable of finding love or having full human experiences. And that doesn’t have to be true. Colour-blind casting can substantiate the denial of racism, even though it remains a challenge for Black communities in the UK. This is a slippery slope; one can either navigate it successfully or struggle to maintain footing. Still, there is much to be celebrated. As we look to the future, it's essential to continue championing diverse narratives that showcase the full spectrum of Black experiences, from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Whether in lavish period dramas or the realities of our here and now, the voices of Black characters deserve a prominent place in film. Looking back at Belle and how far we have come, that promise feels real.