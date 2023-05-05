A Double Hot Take On Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Race & Romance

KNB: I think she nailed it. She was perfect. And there are times when watching the cadence of her voice and her mannerisms that I was like, this is witchcraft. Baby, that’s sorcery. And you could tell they were CONFIDENT with their casting because they kept zooming from India’s face into Golda’s. It was wild. India is just an incredible actress and I'm so excited for her. I'm excited to see what she does after this. I'm excited for all the acclaim she's going to get for this. I'm a fan. And, you know, the original show is called Bridgerton. It's about the Bridgerton family so the main characters of the first few seasons were really Daphne Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton. They each got a bit more depth than their counterparts. This is the first time a person of colour — specifically a Black woman in this series — is getting all the shine. She’s a full, completely realized character. And you don’t get that if the performance isn't as strong as the writing. Even when she was being frustrating and bratty and a little bit immature at times, I was still ready to ride for her. I don't believe in monarchies, but watching this show, I was like, I will fucking lay down my life for the Queen. I was all of a sudden a monarchist watching this show. For God, Queen and country or whatever they say. I was IN IT.