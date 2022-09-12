The Woman King Severs The Strong Black Woman Trope — For Good

That lesson is apparent in the tender storytelling of The Woman King which is as much an emotional drama about sisterhood and chosen family as it is a popcorn movie designed to elicit cheers and tears from its audience (there were audible sobs, gasps and woos during the TIFF premiere). It succeeds at both — even at times when the film leans into saccharine territory, Prince-Bythewood’s skill as a director saves the film from its clunkier storylines (one romantic subplot involving a biracial man is sure to have Twitter timelines in shambles) and the thrilling choices she makes visually also strengthen the story. Prince-Bythewood set out to deliver a timeless, epic, historical fantasy action adventure — Braveheart with Black women, but better — and she succeeded. There is sure to be heated discourse in the coming weeks over the film’s historical accuracy and how it tackles Dahomey’s involvement in the slave trade (the movie doesn’t shy away from the reality of this history at all), but if you are able to lean into the fact that this is a fantasy based on true events, and not a documentary, The Woman King will win you over as fast as an Agojie can slice the throat of an Oyo. The action is brutal, rousing, and precise — each actor endured grueling months of training — and the battle sequences are some of the best I’ve ever seen.