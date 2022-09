The Woman King Severs The Strong Black Woman Trope — For Good

“Strength has been weaponised against Black women,” Sheila Atim , who plays Amenza, an Agojie lieutenant, told Unbothered on the red carpet of the premiere of The Woman King this past weekend in Toronto. “As much as it is a positive trait to have at times, it’s also something that has been placed upon us to prevent us from having the agency to feel anything else and to be anything else,” she said. “What I love about this film is that it says you can be all of those things within the spectrum of strength. You can also be vulnerable, you can find strength in others. I think that’s really important for us to see because the Strong Black Woman trope is still prevalent out there and I want people to be able to understand that they can feel the full spectrum of what it means to be a human being.” Amenza is General Naniska’s (Viola Davis) right hand, and that full spectrum is on display in the warmth and humour she brings to the warrior. Some of the film's most beautiful moments are between Amenza and Naniska, sisters bonded by brutal circumstances and shared grief. You never doubt how strong they are, even in their softest moments. Contrast that tenderness with the competitive camaraderie on the battlefield Amenza shares with Izogie (Atim and Lynch’s chemistry is dazzling), and you’ve got some of the most fully realized and endearing supporting characters ever to grace the big screen.