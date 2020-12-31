Years Of Traumatic Black Love Stories Left Me Emotionally Unprepared For The Normalcy Of Sylvie’s Love

On screen, Sylvie and Robert's relationship naturally blossoms in a way that is remarkable because it's so...normal. By "normal," I'm not insinuating that their interaction is ordinary by any means. On the contrary, our leads' initial romantic chemistry and subsequent love for each other feels like actual magic. At times, the couple is adorably tentative with each other, stealing earnest glances and bashfully hiding their cheeky grins — Asomugha is especially skilled at delivering an eager but very careful leading man who you just know can (respectfully) blow your back out — and at others, they are hot-blooded lovers openly relishing in their feelings for each other. What we’re seeing is a classic romance film, and it’s absolutely swoon-worthy.