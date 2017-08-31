If High School Musical 1, 2, and 3 taught us anything at all, it's that people can be whoever they want to be. Troy Bolton liked theater, so he did theater. That didn't stop him from going hard on the basketball court. But since we aren't any closer to getting a High School Musical 4, Nnamdi Asomugha's story will be just as inspiring.
Nnamdi Asomugha wears a lot of hats. He's Kerry Washington's husband, a former NFL player, and now, a serious actor.
Asomugha spent over a decade playing professional football before deciding to pull a Troy Bolton. The 36-year-old has found himself acting in and producing successful films just a few years into his career. Most recently, Crown Heights, which he co-stars in with Lakeith Stanfield, was critically acclaimed. But how did he get from the Oakland Raiders to Sundance Film Festival? It turns out, it was a long time coming.
Advertisement
"When I was a kid, I thought good acting was fascinating, and I could tell the difference," he explained to Vanity Fair. "I could see that at like 9 years old. And then [while watching other films] be like, 'Oh, that, not so much.'"
Luckily for Asomugha, when the time came to really pursue acting, he had a seasoned pro in his corner.
"[Kerry] had a lot of support, just in general," he said. "And I say all the time, when you’re transitioning from one career to another, or even just one job to another, most of the time you will go as far as your support is."
The two are a beautiful couple and clearly would go great together on screen, but Asomugha does not foresee them acting together anytime soon.
"We would produce," Asomugha decides. "We’d probably produce before acting, I would think."
Unfortunately, that means there's no Nnamdi Asomugha cameo in the upcoming season of Scandal. But maybe once the show ends for good, we'll see the dynamic duo create something together.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement