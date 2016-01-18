I’ve always been proud of my great-grandfather, and I'm trying to find my own way to follow in his footsteps. After Hurricane Katrina, I went down south to the affected areas and helped out doing repair work. I was working in some of the same towns where Kivie had put his life on the line to help end segregation. While I was there, I thought about how he could have lived a very comfortable life as a Northeastern Jew with a successful business in Newton, MA, summering on Martha’s Vineyard. He could have shut out the rest of the world, but instead, he was always the first to volunteer to go where help was needed.