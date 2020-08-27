In A World Of Black Suffering, I Wrote About Black Love

My notion of love is that it's somebody who really sees you and wants to be with you, support and empower you. I read a quote somewhere that described love as friendship on fire. It's a connection that is really visceral, spiritual and empowering. Love at its best brings out the best in us. In romantic situations, but generally, I think love should make us better people towards each other. It's also about effort. I love this person so much and I want them to know it and feel it and know that there's a light they've given to my life. Black love to me is the same thing. We don't see that because our lives are meant to be mired and full of suffering and trauma and that's part of the dehumanisation of racism. We've disallowed the human necessity of love for each other. It goes back to colonialism and slavery, and mothers and their children, by dismantling Black love and weakening the spirit. Love emboldens the spirit.