It’s clear Emma and Lyn both hightailed it out of Boyle Heights the moment they had a chance, leaving them estranged from each other and their mother. Emma eventually settled in Chicago as a high-powered consultant. She’s all business, and her consistently impeccable red lipstick proves as much, although obviously, there are some deep emotional cracks below this perfectly manicured surface. Lyn, the baby of the family, seemingly chose to live the trendy hipster lifestyle of her dreams. She has a white boyfriend named Juniper (Jackson Davis) and plans to open a store for Aztec-inspired lotions. Lyn is the kind of person who wears a floral Coachella-ready, split-up-the-front dress to bury her mother. While both of these women are accused of being “Whitetinas” by Mari, the point of Vida is grappling with this kind of identity indictment and drilling down to why these women are the way they are.