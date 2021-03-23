Fenty Beauty’s New Foundation Is Dewy Summer Skin In A Bottle

When it comes to face makeup, there's a very specific sweet spot between tinted moisturizer and foundation. The coverage has to be just so: enough to even skin tone and conceal redness, under-eye darkness, and hyperpigmentation, without being matte or obvious. Then, the texture has to be barely-there, so that it looks your skin is glowing but also like you're not wearing anything at all.
It's a tough balance to strike, but the good news is that if you're in the market for a new foundation-lite heading into spring and summer, Rihanna is dropping the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, which sounds exactly like your-skin-but-better in a bottle.
The new launch, out Friday, marks Fenty's first foray into lightweight foundation. Of course, there's the Pro Filt'r line, which comes in a longwear liquid, matte powder, and a newer hydrating formula, but the Blurring Skin Tint is a little lighter and sheerer than all three. According to the brand, the tint delivers a "natural, soft-blur finish" to the skin, and the coverage is "longwear but light as air."
Both the bottle and foundation texture are new, too: The Eaze Drop comes in a squeezable bottle with a drop-tip applicator, so you can simply smooth it onto your skin straight with your fingers. (If you're familiar with the Kosas Tinted Face Oil, the application would be the same.) Unlike the Pro Filt'r collection, Eaze Drop will not come in a full range of 50 shades. The brand says that the light and sheer formula is more "flexible," so there are 25 adaptable shade options instead. That said, the assortment mirrors the Pro Filt'r range in skin-tone diversity, so if you already know your skin-tone number in one of the Pro Filt'r Foundations, you'll be able to easily find your Eaze Drop match.
All 25 shades of Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, each priced at $29.50, will be available on the Fenty Beauty website and Sephora.com starting Friday, March 26. You can sign up to get an email notification as soon as the product goes live if you're itching to get your spring/summer makeup routine locked down ASAP.
