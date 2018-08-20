The Foundation Our Editors Swear By For No-Makeup Makeup Days

Brand founder Sheena Yaitanes created the unique formulation to solve her own foundation woes. "I love the look of a little something on my skin, but I hate how long it takes to apply foundation properly," she says. To solve the problem, her team suspended three mineral pigments into six botanical oils for something you can, quite literally, slap onto your face and blend on the go with your fingers. It comes in 10 shades that are sheer enough to suit various skin tones, is cruelty-free, and is made without silicones and sulfates.