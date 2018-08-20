The Foundation Our Editors Swear By For No-Makeup Makeup Days

"Holy sh*t, this is magic!" was the first Slack message that one of our beauty writers sent to me when I asked her to try the buzziest new foundation out of L.A. — and it perfectly summarizes our entire team's opinion of the innovative product. Part oil and part foundation, Kosås' first complexion product isn't anything like an alphabet cream, tinted moisturizer, or even the best lightweight foundations we've tried in the past — but it will soon replace them all.
Brand founder Sheena Yaitanes created the unique formulation to solve her own foundation woes. "I love the look of a little something on my skin, but I hate how long it takes to apply foundation properly," she says. To solve the problem, her team suspended three mineral pigments into six botanical oils for something you can, quite literally, slap onto your face and blend on the go with your fingers. It comes in 10 shades that are sheer enough to suit various skin tones, is cruelty-free, and is made without silicones and sulfates.
Our editors took the new foundation for a test drive, and shared their selfies and unfiltered reviews, ahead.
