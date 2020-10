The professional glass ceiling is another manifestation of misogynoir, making it that much harder for Black women across industries to move up in our careers and be fairly compensated for our labor . In Bad Hair, Anna's main barrier to success is her appearance, specifically her choice to not alter her hair from its natural state ; it's only when she decides to change her appearance to cater to mainstream expectations of what a VJ is supposed to look like that she achieves notable success in her field. And she isn't alone in her assimilation. Many of the Black women at Culture TV travel down a similar path in order to make some sort progress, not realizing that the survival tactic they've turned to out of desperation is also slowly taking over their very souls in the process.