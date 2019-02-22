Beyond Bundles: Black Women Are Using Wigs To Set Their Own Beauty Standards

It’s a transcendent moment in Black beauty, to be sure, but one that celebrity wig stylist Kim Kimble first saw percolating in the early aughts. “Wigs didn’t really get hot until the 2000s,” says Kimble, who is responsible for Beyoncé’s head-turning looks in 2016’s Lemonade. “I was working with a lot of wigs for movies and TV, but I think it was when Beyoncé came onto the scene that people started noticing wigs.” Kimble also recalls looking to drag queens as some of the early innovators in the wig space. “I remember seeing RuPaul. I was wondering, ‘What kind of wig does she have on?’ Because the hairline is flawless,” she says. “I got obsessed with the wigs. I loved the challenge of making it look as natural as possible — 'cause, you know, wigs can look like a wig. I discovered over the years that coloring wigs really helps them. You go in and create roots, lowlights, and highlights, and it makes the wig look more natural.”