Beyond Bundles: Black Women Are Using Wigs To Set Their Own Beauty Standards

To understand the sudden rise of wigs, you have to consider where we are culturally when it comes to Black hair. For our mothers and the women who came before them, it was an implicit rule, understood by us all, that we were not to speak of our beauty regimens, methodology, or the complex nature of our hair amongst mixed company. After all, Black hair within Western contexts has historically been a tool to shame and undermine our beauty, femininity, and humanity. Take the Tignon laws of antebellum New Orleans , which demanded that free women of color cover their hair in public. Their intricate and eye-catching hairstyles, which were often bedazzled with jewelry and feathers, were said to attract the attention of white men, much to the threat of the social order. Forced to wear “tignons”, or handkerchiefs, their slave status was reinforced and their beauty stifled and criminalized. As historian Virginia M. Gould argued in the 1997 anthology,, such laws worked “to return the free women of color, visibly and symbolically, to the subordinate and inferior status associated with slavery.” While humiliating, these laws couldn’t stifle Black women’s preternatural style and flair. Instead, they chose colorful and elaborate textiles to wrap their hair up with — a sartorial rebellion that marked their autonomy and resistance.