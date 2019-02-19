I feel like people need to be honest about how hard it is to get started as an entrepreneur. I want to quit every other day, but then I have great days that make it all so worth it. You feel a sense of accomplishment and pride. I don’t feel a sense of richness, because I ain’t rich, but there is nothing better than being your own boss. It’s going to take a lot from you, and if you want to leave a lasting impression on an industry, you have to put your all into it. It can’t just be about how much money you make, it has to be the legacy you want to leave.