Monét X Change Takes Us On A Tour Of Her $15K Wig Collection

For the finale of Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars, Monét X Change strutted on stage in a platinum faux-loc wig and an African print gown, and she walked away with the crown (a prize she shares with fellow competitor Trinity the Tuck). The New York-based drag queen broke boundaries as the first Black winner of the competition, and she did it while representing her own personal style. The unique hairpiece Monét wore for the finale is just one of many fly and meaningful units sitting in her $15,000 wig closet — and we got an exclusive tour in the latest episode of Hair Me Out.